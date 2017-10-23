Investigation after teenager sexually assaulted in Halifax town centre

Police were called to a report of a sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in Halifax town centre in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

A cordon was in place outside an address in Silver Street following the incident, which was reported at 3.50am.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 175 of 23/10.