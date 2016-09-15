Hundreds lit up the town for the Overgate Midnight Walk

An amazing 886 people took to the streets of Calderdale on Saturday 10th September to take on the ninth annual Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk.

Walkers had the choice of taking on a 6 or 13 mile route, both of which were kept a secret until the night.

They were welcomed to North Bridge from 10pm and the Sports Hall quickly filled with people of all ages and many were also joined by their four-legged friends.

The walkers set off in a sea of green at midnight and by 6am all had arrived safely back at North Bridge where they received their medal and were offered bacon butties and hot chocolate.

Rebecca Gill, Events Fundraiser at Overgate, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people come together to support Overgate, and they really were a stunning sight as they set off into the night in their bright green t-shirts and flashing headbands!

“I would like to thank each and every person who took part, and would like to extend a special thank you to the team at Overgate, our sponsors Rosemount Estates and our fantastic volunteers, without whom this amazing event simply would not be able to happen.”

Over 100 volunteers helped out at the event which is estimated to raise £60,000 for Overgate Hospice.

Next year will be the tenth anniversary of the Midnight Walk and the event will take place on Saturday 9 September.