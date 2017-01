High winds have battered Calderdale today, leaving a trail of destruction.

These images were sent to us by Steve Winstanley. The force of the wind ripped up a tree between Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

Burnley Road was closed this morning because of falling roof tiles and debris at the former Walkley Clog factory.

A tree was also blocking Halifax Road in Shelf, causing chaos for motorists.

In Brighouse, a family had a lucky escape as a tree came crashing down behind their house.

