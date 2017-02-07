Huddersfield Town ban supporter seen taunting Leeds United with Turkish flag

Huddersfield Town have banned “indefinitely” a 59-year-old man seen waving a Turkish flag during Sunday’s derby victory over Leeds United.

The gesture, a sick reference to the two Leeds supporters murdered in Istanbul ahead of the 2000 UEFA Cup semi-final, was caught on camera in the Revell Ward Stand.

Condemnation of the flag waving followed swiftly from both Town and Leeds fans on social media, and the club moved quickly to act over what it considers to be “shameful behaviour”.

An official statement read: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that a 59 year-old man was ejected from the John Smith’s Stadium Revell Ward Stand at Sunday’s game against Leeds United.

“The individual has subsequently been banned from the John Smith’s Stadium indefinitely.

“Huddersfield Town takes incidents of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate this shameful behaviour under any circumstances. This individual is not representative of the club or its supporters.”