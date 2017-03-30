Hub to become centre of the community

The new community hub in Cornholme has officially opened its doors amid hopes it will become a hub of activity and resource for local groups.

The Old Library in Cornholme and Portsmouth held an open day to celebrate the launch of the hub after the building was recently renovated by a group of local residents.

Children enjoyed the activities and crafts at the open day

Visitors to the launch enjoyed delicious food as well as fun activities and crafts for children.

Sarah Burdett-Smith-Whiting, Project Coordinator, said: We are very pleased with how the event went, it was fantastic to see so many members of the community attending of all ages. We had over 40 people in total, and we hope to have even more at our next event.”

If anyone is wishing to volunteer at the hub there are opportunities at the toddler group, food bank, cafe and garden. For details contact 01706 813 222.

On Monday, April 3, from 2pm, the trustees of The Old Library are holding the first AGM at the community hub. The meeting is an opportunity for people to contribute their ideas and work with the staff and trustees.