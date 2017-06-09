Hebden Bridge’s Wuthering Bytes announces the full festival line-up

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes has announced the full line-up for its 2017 festival.

Now in its fifth year, the ten-day event will return to Hebden Bridge to deliver a series of talks that serve to inspire and explore the state of the art, providing demos and hands-on workshops to professional techies, hobbyists and anyone with a passion for technology.

The event will kick off on September 1, with Festival Day taking place in Hebden Bridge Town Hall and continue over the ten day period with various events and speakers on a variety of subjects.

Wuthering Bytes will also host a series of workshops as part of regular fixture, called Open Source Hardware Camp.

There will also be a new workshop this year, for the first time, Chip Hack, a two-day beginners course that provides an introduction to chip design.

Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: “Wuthering Bytes is a great opportunity to bring together people who all have one thing in common – a passion for technology.

“Once again, we have some fantastic events confirmed for the festival, covering a plethora of topics, ranging from the history of computing to the future of communications, to workshops on chip design for all levels.”