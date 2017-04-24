Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright adds another award to her haul

Sally Wainwright scooped another award at the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

The ceremony, held on Sunday evening in London, celebrated the best behind-the-scenes telent in 2016.

Sally won the Best Drama Writer prize at the awards for the gritty police drama Happy Valley, which was both set and filmed in Calderdale.

It’s her third BAFTA in this category and her fifth overall.

She confirmed last year that the smash series WOULD return for a third series, but fans might have to wait a little while. In the meantime, Sally is working on an eight-part BBC drama based on the life of renowned Halifax landowner Anne Lister.

Filming for Shibden Hall will begin next year. Read more about it here