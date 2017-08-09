Halifax Police Station Open Day

Calderdale Police opened their doors on Saturday for an access-all-areas open day at Halifax Police Station, Richmond Close.
The event included demonstrations of equipment from each of the emergency services, along with tours of the station and its cells, additionally a finger printing station with the CSI team.
West Yorkshire Police Band were also there, entertaining crowds of people as they took part in the other activities on offer such as face painting, the climbing wall, and a bungee trampoline.
