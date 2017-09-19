Halifax Courier Chip Shop of the Year 2017 - Vote for your finalists

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce? With or without salt and vinegar?

There’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!

We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2017 and we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2017.

Entries will be printed in the paper and online until Saturday, September 30, 2017, so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon printed in this week's paper (Friday 22 September) to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for. Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

01 Bank Top Fisheries, Ovenden Road, Halifax

02 Blakeley’s of Brighouse, Canal Street, Brighouse

03 Brackenbed Fisheries, Spring Hall Lane, Halifax

04 Castle Avenue Fisheries, Castle Avenue, Brighouse

05 Elland Lane Fisheries, Elland Lane, Elland

07 Field Lane Fisheries, Highfield Road, Brighouse

08 Highroad Fisheries, Gibbett Street, Halifax

09 Hirds Family Fisheries, Backhold Lane, Halifax

10 Marks Fry-Days, Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse

11 Mother Hubbard’s Fish & Chips, King Cross Road, Halifax

12 Pearsons Fish & Chips, Union Street, Halifax

13 The Catch, Green Lane, West Vale

14 The Golden Haddock, West Street, Sowerby Bridge

15 The Happy Haddock, Bradford Road, Brighouse

16 Todmorden Chippy, Stansfield Road, Todmorden

17 Tony’s Chippy, Illingworth Road, Halifax

18 Towngate Fisheries, Towngate, Sowerby Bridge

19 Wendy’s Fish & Chips, Catherine Sreet, Elland

20 West Vale Fisheries, Stainland Road, West Vale