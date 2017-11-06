Halifax company gives vibrant display of Indian dance at Hebden Bridge

Annapurna Indian Dance presented a vibrant and colourful Indian Lights Festival event at Birchcliffe Centre, Hebden Bridge.
Chair of Annapurna, based at Dean Clough, Halifax, Amanda Crowther said: “The event aimed to connect communities together. It gave a wonderful opportunity for young people to show their talent. We showcased original work from regionally as well as nationally reputed artists.” Guests included Calderdale Council chief executive Robin Tuddenham.
