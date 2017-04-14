Grade II listed semi-detached property with stunning views

Highgate House on Edge Lane in Colden is a Grade II Listed semi-detached stone property commanding wonderful southerly views and enjoying a delightful rural setting on the hillside above Hebden Bridge.

The kitchen has a modern design with granite work surfaces and integrated appliances.

The sitting room features a stone fireplace with solid fuel stove as well as ceiling beams which run throughout most of the rooms and give the property a lot of character.

Many character features of the property are retained, whilst oil fired central heating and double glazing are installed.

There are three generous bedrooms in the property with the master bedroom retaining an exposed stone fireplace.

It also boasts a walk in wardrobe and an en-suite with a three piece suite and an electric shower.

The outhouse could be used as a workshop and houses the oil fired central heating boiler.

The house boasts delightful gardens to the front and side whilst having stunning rural views towards Stoodley Pike.

The gravelled, east to maintain side garden is subject to a peppercorn rent . It givens wonderful views of the surrounding countryside and is a lovely area to sit out in.

The property is located around 2.5 miles from the centre of Hebden Bridge and 1.5 miles away from the village of Heptonstall.

There is a primary school 0.5 miles away and two public houses within walking distance.

To arrange a viewing of this semi-detached property contact 01422 842007.

Guide price: £350,000, Claire Sheehan