Grab your cow bells as Up the Buttress returns

The success of the quirky ‘Up the Buttress’ timed hill climb event has meant that it is returning once again this year.

As part of the South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival, each year the event gets bigger and better with more entrants. This year participants range from those wanting a bit of fun to the fiercely competitive; the event attracts roadies, mountain bikers and cyclo cross from across the region, all wanting to take on the nemesis that is the Buttress.

Event organiser, Bill Brady said: “The great thing about the event is that is attracts people of all ages and abilities, whether it be lads and dads or groups of girls, all participants are up for a giggle and just want to test their ability on the cobbled beast!

“I can assure you it is not for the faint hearted but lots of fun. I’d like to thanks Singletrack and Calderdale Council who are always fully supportive in making this signature event happen year on year.”

This famous cobbled incline out of Hebden Bridge up towards Heptonstall is part of national cycle network route 68. The gradient and terrain makes for a brilliant spectator event.

The event has generated lots of interest from the local bike businesses including Blazing Saddles, Hope, Chamois Butter and Yorkshire Tea and several have donated some fantastic prizes.

This year there will be another super bike prize which will be raffled off so everyone who registers for just £10 will have a chance of winning.

To enter, simply turn up on the day and register at the desk before at the bottom of the Buttress on Hanging Royd Lane on Saturday 9 September.

Racing starts after midday, sign on is by the old bridge on Old Gate from noon.