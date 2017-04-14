Free fun at the Orange Box

Singing karaoke, baking Easter treats, upcycling clothes and dancing and performing are just some of the holiday activities at Orange Box young people’s centre, Halifax, next week.

Open to young people aged 11-plus, the free Easter programme will offer the chance to participate in a variety of activities, make new friends and gain experience.

Organiser Jamie Eagleton said: “Worn Reborn, a social enterprise based in Todmorden, will show participants how to upcycle donated clothes, there will be arts and crafts activities and young people will be able to make and serve up afternoon tea. Arts Barre will run a kids holiday club offering dance, fitness and performance.”

The activities are free, thanks to funding from Suma and Halifax Decorative and Fine Arts Society, and run from 2pm to 4pm. Tel: 01422 433200.