Free bus travel for train users affected by strike

Bus company Arriva Yorkshire has announced that all valid train tickets will be accepted on their buses during the RMT strike on Monday.

Commuters travelling to and from Yorkshire railway stations face disruption to a planned strike.

Some routes will be served only by buses, while other lines will have no early or late trains beyond the morning and evening rush hours.

Around 980 trains will still run as normal, but services are expected to be extremely busy. On some routes, trains will stop running at 7pm and there will be no services before 7am.

Members of the RMT union are striking in response to the operator’s proposals for modernising the network by 2020.

Jon Croxford, area managing director said: “Monday will be a stressful day for the public as they try to get to and from work, or go about their normal daily routine.

“We have decided to make this easier and allow people to travel on our services for free if they have a valid train ticket.”

Any passengers with a valid train ticket will be able to use this on any Arriva bus service in Yorkshire on Monday and travel free of charge with Arriva buses.

Mr Croxford said: “We would encourage people to download the Arriva Bus App where they can plan their journey and live track their bus to the stop. We hope we can do our bit to make life a little bit easier for people in Yorkshire on Monday.”

Customers with valid train tickets can also use all Yorkshire Tiger services free of charge too.

Staff on Northern services have voted to take industrial action on March 13 - forcing the operator to run a reduced timetable and 300 rail replacement buses.