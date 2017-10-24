Flood warning issued in the Calder Valley

A flood alert has been issued for the Calder Valley as Calderdale braces itself for more rain.

The alert comes after flood sirens sounded in the Calder Valley and the Environment Agency issued warnings at the weekend.

Homes, businesses and road were flooded in the valley.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning about possible floods around the River Calder Upper Catchment area.

The EA said: "The forecast for the Upper Calder has now improved and levels are currently forecast below flood warning triggers.

"A further band of rain is forecast for this evening and overnight but we currently do not expect any significant impact.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation from the Leeds incident room which is now open.

"Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk. For a more detailed weather forecast for your area please see the Met Office www.metoffice.gov.uk."