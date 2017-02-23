Flood alert issued for the River Calder

A flood alert has been issued for the River Calder as Storm Doris begins to take hold across Calderdale.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Storm Doris continues to move eastwards across England bringing heavy and persistent rain.

“We are expecting to see river levels peaking in the lower areas of the upper Calder catchment this afternoon.

“We have staff on standby ready to respond if required and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

The warning means ‘flooding is possible - be prepared’.