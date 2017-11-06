Fire breaks out at business park in Mytholmroyd

Five fire engines were sent to a business park in Mytholmroyd this morning when a dust extractor system inside one of the units caught light.
West Yorkshire Fire Service said it had a received a call shortly before 10.40am about a fire at a furniture manufacturer's site in Moderna Business Park.
Crews from Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Illingworth, Todmorden and Rastrick were sent to the scene.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a large jet to put out the flames, before the smoke was cleared by high powered fans.
