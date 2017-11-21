Ferney Lee children set to deliver Christmas drama at Todmorden’s Hippodrome Theatre

Children from Todmorden’s Ferney Lee Primary School will deliver a dramatic performance at the town’s Hippodrome Theatre this Christmas with matinee and evening performances.

Working with RADA trained Christabel Grasby, of Drama North, pupils from years 4, 5 and 6 will perform three plays she has adapted for them, together forming a whole production, on Wednesday, December 13, and tickets at £3 each are available by logging on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/ferney-lee-primary-school to book seats.

Christabel said: “The Giant Jam Sandwich was one of my favourite books as a child and it has always been a dream to see it brought to life on the stage. We have worked hard to create an incredibly original ensemble piece of theatre.

“The Ever Open Door was inspired from the reflections the children made on life in Victorian times where we focused on the story and life of Doctor Tom Barnardo. Our final show culminates in what I am sure you will all agree is a Victorian classic, Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, my interpretation. Music will accompany the show throughout with a few surprises. All in all it is a fantastic contemporary take on well-loved classics.”

Christabel has a weekly session with key stage 2 pupils and is joined by Jo Royle of Royle Events, who has fundraised for various charities through fashion shows, music and business events around Calderdale. School head Mr John Moss has invited a class from each Tomorden school free of charge to come to the matinee performance and Ferney Lee Residential Care residents are also invited.