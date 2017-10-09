Expected demand means Alan Godfrey, former Todmorden policeman in UFO case, book signing moves venue

The venue for Alan Godfrey’s book launch and signing session this weekend has been moved due to larger numbers of people than expected likely to attend.

Former Todmorden policeman Alan tells his life story in Who Or What Were They, including his thoughts on events of 1980 which have become famous among UFOlogists across the world.

As a serving officer Alan was called to attend when the body of Polish ex-pat Zygmund Adamski was found with unexplained burns to his head on top of a coal heap at Todmorden Railway Station and Alan’s alleged kidnap by extra-terrestrials that November - revelations made under hypnosis. Due to be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15 (10am-2pm), at Lyall’s Bookshop, Rochdale Road, Todmorden, sessions have been moved to the nearby Golden Lion pub, same times.