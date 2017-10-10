Events in Todmoden and Mytholmroyd to support Stephanie’s cancer fight

Three more fundraisers have been organised to help a young Calder Valley mum get treatment for a rare form of cancer.

Family and friends of Stephanie Dempsey are trying to raise £10,000 to fund treatment at a specialist centre in France after she was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer which mainly affects young people with sickle cell trait.

Stephanie, 22, of Luddenden Foot, who is mum to three-year-old Kenley, is undergoing regular cancer treatment but this only has limited effect but through the help of U.S. citizen Cora Connor, whose brother was successfully treated for the condition, learned there are specialists in this form of cancer in America and Europe.

She and her family also want to raise awareness of this type of cancer, which is rarely seen.

Communities the length of the Calder Valley - the former Calder High School pupil also lived in Todmorden for a while and has friends throughout the area - have been organising fundraising events to complement a Gofundme online page.

Coming up first is a Pound Sale at the Shannon and Chesapeake, Halifax Road, Todmorden, this Sunday, October 15, which gives you the chance to grab a bargain for a good cause and runs from noon to 3.30pm.

Then on Friday evening, October 20, at 7.30pm volunteers will be undergoing a sponsored head shave and would welcome your support and donations.

After that, fundraising gig is being organised at Mytholmroyd Community Centre and will involve a mix of live bands and DJs to soundtrack the evening.

You can log on to https://www.gofundme.com/please-help-stephanie to learn more about her story and the Steph’s Army Facebook page includes regular updates.