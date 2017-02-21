Video: Mass aerial stunt show performed by starlings

A reader managed to capture a mass aerial stunt being performed by thousands of birds over the Brighouse skyline.

Sandra Broadley, 57, and her husband Leo Broadley, 59, saw the amazing sight about 5.30pm on Sunday night. She said, “I’ve never seen that before, it was lovely.”

So what is a murmaration of starlings?

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds explain it’s basically a mass aerial stunt - thousands of birds all swooping and diving in unison.

They think that starlings do it for many reasons. Grouping together offers safety in numbers – predators such as peregrine falcons find it hard to target one bird in the middle of a hypnotising flock of thousands.

They also gather to keep warm at night and to exchange information, such as good feeding areas.

They gather over their roosting site, and perform their wheeling stunts before they roost for the night.

