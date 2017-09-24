Todmorden in Bloom strike gold at awards

Todmorden in Bloom has won a Gold Award in Yorkshire in Bloom’s annual competition for beautiful floral displays during 2017.

There are various categories according to size of town etc. The prize winning ceremony at York Race Course on Tuesday 12 September was attended by Michelle Hartley and family on behalf of Todmorden in Bloom.

Michelle is the busy landlady of the Waggon and Horses in Walsden, who spends so much extra time with her amazing flower displays both at and around her business and even at the raised flower-bed near Walsden Post Office. We are most grateful to Michelle for her tireless efforts during past years.

Todmorden in Bloom are a small but dedicated team supported by the local Council, residents, local businesses, community links and partnerships. Our Chairperson, Jean Butterworth, spread the excellent ‘gold-winner’ news to members and friends immediately she heard. Most people in Todmorden appreciate our efforts and Todmorden Council are most supportive. We have received 2000+ congratulatory messages from local supporters into Todmorden in Bloom’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/Todmordenbloomers

Our aim is to provide an attractive environment for the people of Todmorden, many of whom do not have much garden space due to the predominant style of housing & valley geography. We organise the planning, sale, installation & watering of hanging baskets for local businesses each summer. Our team meet most Sundays to work around town gardens and would love more helpers. Todmorden in Bloom have also organized promotional stalls this year at Todmorden Country Fair in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden Agricultural Show in Cliviger and helped Incredible Edible Todmorden at their various events. One member organizes the Castle Hill School Gardening Club.

Despite Todmorden in Bloom’s hard work by a group of only ~12 people, we are extremely worried by ongoing vandalism at Patmos in Burnley Road with the adjoining Memorial tribute to the Patmos Chapel parishioners killed during WW1 and WW2. We are working with the local council and have sought community police advice to help safeguard these areas where many of our plants have been wantonly destroyed.

Our group would always welcome more helpers. For more information please phone Jean on 01706 817492 or see our website at www.todmordeninbloom.com