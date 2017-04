After their toilet was set on fire by vandals, the Redacre Growing Project in Mytholmroyd have recently opened their new eco-toilet.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Hebden Royd and Coun Christine Bampton-Smith attended the opening of the toilet which was funded by Hebden Royd Town Council so there would be a toilet that was accessable to all.

Heather Davey, a Director of the Redacre project, said: “It was a lovely sunny day, so we had a large attendance and any spare raised beds were soon snapped up!”