Mytholmroyd man awarded for community work after Boxing Day floods

After the devastating floods on Boxing Day 2015, one local resident has gone above and beyond to get his neighbourhood back on its feet and his work has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Tim Foulds was nominated for a Good Neighbour Award following his appointment as Flood Warden. He volunteered for the unpaid position in order to help re-build his community at Elphaborough Close in Mytholmroyd following floods two years ago.

In his role, Tim warns people of imminent flooding, liaises with the Environment Agency and offers additional support to his neighbours who don’t have access to the internet.

He has played an active role in assisting property company Places for People with the implementation of flood defences and even went the extra mile and arranged for a bunch of flowers to be delivered to each resident upon their return back to their newly furnished home.

The award recognises Tim’s dedication and compassion and he said: “I’m someone who likes to follow through on his decisions – when I saw what people were going through during the floods, I knew that something had to be done. It’s fantastic to receive an award, but a little bit embarrassing – there are a great many people who did more than me to help out. It was truly inspiring to hear the stories at today’s event and it’s given me plenty of ideas for new initiatives in my local area.”

Fellow Elphaborough Close resident, Trudy Bradburne, was also honoured for her work in obtaining a grant of £4,000 which has helped to replace some uninsured items which were damaged in the flood.

David Cowans, Group Chief Executive of Places for People who presented the winners with their awards, said: “We look forward to the Good Neighbour Awards each year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the inspiring acts and positive behaviour of individuals in our neighbourhoods, which may otherwise go unnoticed.”