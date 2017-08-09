Meet Hardcastle Crag’s woodland heroes at Ranger Day

At Hardcastle Crags there’s always lots of work going on behind the scenes to keep the woodland healthy, beautiful and rich in wildlife.

This August the countryside team are sharing the secrets of their work to visitors.

People to the National Trust site will be given a behind the scenes look at how they protect and manage the ancient woodland at a special Ranger Day on Saturday 19 August, 10am - 4pm. There’ll be the chance to meet the Hardcastle Crags team and chat to them about what they do. The team will be joined by local partners Community Rights of Way Service (C.R.O.W.S), Slow the Flow and Pennine Prospects who will be sharing information about their work.

Mikael, assistant ranger at Hardcastle Crags and Marsden Moor said: “This is an exciting chance for us to share some of the work that we do as most of the time we remain hidden behind the scenes.

We’re looking forward to meeting people and sharing our love of the outdoors as well as showing off some of the great machines that make our work a little easier.”

The day’s a good introduction to the countryside for families too. Kids can come and cook on a campfire, make bug homes and watch exciting big-machine demonstrations. Bat boxes, bird feeders, charcoal and picnic blankets are just a few of the items that will be on-sale to help raise money for woodland conservation.

In the evening, the team will be joined by local experts, and would like to invite people down to get hands-on with moth trapping and identification. This free activity will take place in the Midgehole car park at 8pm.