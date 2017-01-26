Could you be a vegan for a month?

3 Valley Vegans are holding their first ever Vegan Fair at the Methodist Church in Todmorden this month and are inviting people to take up their vegan challenge.

The event follows on from last Summer’s successful Big Veggie Brunch on Pollination Street which invited the local community to try some delicious local green produce.

The fair, which will take place on Saturday February 4, will feature free food tasters of vegan cheese and sausage rolls, talks and films on topics such as farming and healthy eating and a children’s corner.

There will also be stalls selling vegan cakes, art works, clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, chocolates and other vegan food and goods.

The main focus of the fair is to encourage visitors to take up the challenge of becoming a vegan for a month.

The first 25 people to take the vegan pledge will receive a free goody bag to help get them started on their vegan journey.

Todmorden’s Town Mayor, Coun Tony Greenwood, will be the first to take on the vegan challenge and will start on the day of the fair.

Those taking part in the challenge will receive ongoing support from the Vegan Society including tips and recipes.

3 Valley Vegans are also offering support in the form of cookery demos, recipes and social events throughout the month.

The fair is at 1pm-4.30pm, at the Methodist Church on Union Street in Todmorden.

Entry into the fair is £1 and includes a draw ticket and a hot drink.

For more information on the fair and the vegan challenge visit their website, www.3valleyvegns.org.uk