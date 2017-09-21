Calderdale projects are bloomin’ marvellous!

There was bloomin’ brilliant news for the green spaces and floral displays of Calderdale as the Yorkshire in Bloom results were announced.

Projects in the local towns and villages performed extremely well and picked up a number of top level accolades.

Beautiful floral displays at Brighouse station

Halifax was awarded a Silver Gilt and was also announced as the winner of the large town category.

Peter Oddy, from Calderdale Council’s parks team and Halifax in Bloom, said: “We’ve been at Silver Gilt for the last six or seven years and it’s nice to stop at the same level and get recognised for all the hard work.”

Calderdale projects also achieved highly in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category. There are five levels of acheivement, ranging from level one establishing to level five outstanding.

Incredible Edible Brighouse, a grow your own scheme run by members of the community, was awarded as “thriving”.

Incredible Edible Brighouse with their award

The group, which was set up in 2013, first entered the Yorkshire in Bloom awards in 2015 and was awarded as “developing”, so the group was very pleased with its recent result.

Liz Kenny, secretary, said: “This is thanks to the hardwork of all our volunteers who turn out to garden come rain or shine and to everyone who has supported us in many and various ways, a big thank you to you all.”

The Friends of Brighouse Station also won big as they were awarded as “outstanding” in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category.

The judge who visited the station said it was “possibly one of the best floral stations in the country”.

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership

Chairman of the Friends, David Bedding, said: “To again achieve these high ratings is a real tribute to the hard work put in by our volunteer group and a great return for the many local businesses round Brighouse who support our efforts.”

Among other Calderdale stations to be recognised was Mytholmroyd Station.

Members of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership were very pleased with their result at the awards.

Chairman Geoff Mitchell said: “We received not only an ‘Outstanding’ certificate for our work but to our total surprise a ‘National Certificate of Distinction’ as a recognition of the community inclusive work we carry out in our neighbourhood.

“Community pride is evident throughout the valley and brings pleasure to the many rail travellers alighting at the stations and those onward passengers.”

Here is the full list of Calderdale’s winners:

Large Town: Halifax, Silver Gilt (category winner)

Large Village: Ripponden, Silver Gilt

Town: Todmorden, Gold

Charities: Overgate Hospice, Gold

Pubs and restaurants: Waggon and Horses, Todmorden, Gold

Shopping: Woolshops, Gold

It’s Your Neighbourhood: Boothtown Partnership Halifax, Outstanding

Elland and District Partnership, Outstanding

Friends of Brighouse Station, Outstanding

Friends of Crow Wood, Sowerby Bridge, Thriving

Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery, Halifax, Thriving

Incredible Edible Brighouse, Thriving

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, Outstanding

Outback, Halifax, Outstanding

Shay Garden Project, Halifax, Advancing

Woodside flats, Halifax Outstanding

Young People’s award: Old Earth, Gold (category winner)