Appeal for land to help flood management

CALDER VALLEY group Treesponsibility is seeking landowners who are willing to offer sites for tree-planting and small scale natural flood management (NFM).

Founded in 1998, the group aims to plant at least 10,000 trees and hedge plants each year with the help of local schools and volunteers, and since 2013 it has also diversified into other ‘slowing the flow’ interventions, such as leaky dams, living willow revetments, landslip remediation, erosion control and attenuation ponds.

Group co-ordinator Dongria Kondh said: “Our work is completely dependent on finding sites, so we are very grateful to all the public-spirited landowners who have helped us over the years.

“All our new sites are carefully assessed to ensure that we are planting the right trees in the right place - we take advice from the Upper Calderdale Wildlife Group and West Yorkshire Ecology. We also work closely with Slow the Flow Calderdale which was established after the Boxing Day floods”.

“We currently have funding for 2017 and we are putting a call out for landowners who would like to get involved with our project.”

Landowners who would like to arrange an initial site visit can call 07847 815 926, or email treesponsibility@yahoo.co.uk.