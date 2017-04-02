Elland Bridge officially re-opened with community event

Celebrations took place today as Elland Bridge was officially re-opened.

Transport minister Andrew Jones led a ceremony to mark the bridge, canal and towpath returning to full use.

Official re-opening of Elland Bridge. Tilly, front, and Trixie from the Tea Club

Boat trips, fairground stalls and entertainment provided by the Hebden Bridge Arts Festival organisers – including face painting, circus acts, magic, stilt walkers and music – were due to be on offer.

Work to rebuild the structure after it was damaged in storms in 2015, which has been carried out by Calderdale Council and the Canal & River Trust, has cost £5.5m of Department for Transport flood relief cash.

The bridge re-opened for vehicles in February but council leader Tim Swift said that having the canal and towpath available again was a “significant moment” for residents.