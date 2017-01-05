Warley school recognised for healthy initiatives

Warley Town School in Warley has been given the Calderdale Healthy School Award.

The award celebrates schools who make a conscious effort to promote healthy lifestyles.

Hedteacher, Anne Stead, said: “We are delighted to receive the award as it a reflection of the children’s commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle.

“Amongst many initiatives towards this award The School Council asked for a Fruit Tuck Shop. This has now been running for nearly a year and been very successful.

“To celebrate the award the whole school had free fruit.”