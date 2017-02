Oscar Crowther has been growing his hair in order to provide it to Little Princess trust for them to create a wig for children suffering with hair loss as a result of chemotherapy.

Oscar is a year 11 student and three years ago, Oscar was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma and had to go through intense treatment to recover from his illness. He also raised over £800 for Candlelighters who support cancer sufferers and their families.