School life: Sport success at Calder High

Calder High School has had a busy start to the new year, especially when it comes to sport.

During the second week of half term PE took 24 GCSE PE students to Outward Bounds, Ullswater.

This was a brilliant week with students taking part in canoeing, hill walking, camping and gorge walking. Students had to take a greater ownership over their own learning and activities. If they didn’t put their own tent up no one else would. They found this hard at first but soon flourished as a group and developed a greater understanding of how to work with others and solve problems. At the end of the week both groups had to present to the leaders about what they had learnt and what skills they would take away.

It was a great experience for all students and only possible due to the sponsorship from Stuart Chadwick at Vale Upholstery.

We are extremely proud to announce that Tom Holroyd in Year 11 has been selected to the National Performance Training Squad for the under-16 England rugby league team. Tom has been training with Leeds Rhinos for and his skills on the pitch have brought him to the attention of Dave Elliott, the England Academy manager.

This is a huge achievement as only 15 players have been signed, and we are all incredibly proud of Tom. The team starts training next month, with their first session being held in Bradford. Tom does so well to balance his GCSE preparation with his rugby commitments, and he really deserves this fantastic opportunity.

Calderdale Cross Country Event was held at Saville Park. Five students were selected to represent Calderdale in the West Yorkshire trials. From Year 7 Leo Austin came first, with Joe Hobbs in ninth and Joe Gibbons missed selection by one place, finishing 13th. In the Year 8/9 race Jude Baldaro finished second, which was a fantastic result for a Y8 student racing against boys a year older. Diarmuid Pritchard finished sixth and Eilo Beesley 12th, making selection for the West Yorkshire trials. Our girls performed well with Daisy Holmes in 23rd and a 25th place from Daisy Stuart.