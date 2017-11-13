School life: Pupils explore Brexit issues through art

On Wednesday 25 October, Todmorden High School welcomed the ERASMUS+ group into school.

This group of young people, representing France, Romania and Todmorden are working together to explore issues surrounding Brexit.

During their time visiting the school, students and staff discussed the referendum in 2016 and what has happened since.

They also explored the different opinions that people hold with regard to whether Britain should ‘leave’ or ‘remain’ and examined various pieces of graffiti showing viewpoints of Brexit. All of this then fed into the production of a panelled piece of art which showed the group’s own thoughts and feelings about Britain’s planned departure from the EU.

This art work will be on display in Todmorden soon, keep an eye on the Todmorden High School website for further details.

