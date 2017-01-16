School life: Presentation evening and parent forum at Todmorden High School

On Thursday January 12, Todmorden High School will be holding their annual presentation evening to celebrate the success of their outstanding students who completed their GCSE/ A Levels in Summer 2016.

Staff and students are eagerly anticipating this event and are very much looking forward to celebrating these fantastic achievements.

On February 9, the governors and school leadership of Todmorden High School will be holding a parents’ forum in the school.

The school will be running two sessions, one from 4pm-5pm and one at 6.30pm-7.30pm.

All parents will be invited; the evening will begin with a short presentation.

There will be an open floor at the end with an opportunity for parents to ask questions to the Senior Leadership Team and Governors regarding the school and any concerns or queries they may have.