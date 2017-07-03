School life: Graphics and arts success at Todmorden High

We are delighted to share with you all some of the work our Year 11 boys have produced in Art and Graphics while studying GCSE.

We are very proud of their efforts, not only because of what they have produced but also because of the dedication, time and effort it took for them to review and refine their outcomes.

Work by Jordan Rothwell

The students have created a number of pieces throughout their time on the GCSE course, responding to a number of briefs set, and investigating a wide range of media.

More work can be viewed at our upcoming annual GCSE and A-Level Art Exhibition on Monday 10 July from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

The work shown has been created by Dylan Ryder, Will Broadbent, Thomas Pownall, Jordan Rothwell, Lewis Mitchell and Ethan Sunderland.