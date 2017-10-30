School life: From sporting success to saving lives at Calder High

What has been going on at Calder High this month?

Year seven students at Calder High joined other young people from across Yorkshire to get involved on Restart a Heart Day as part of an initiative to train the nation in life saving CPR skills.

Rugby team success

If you suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK you have less than a one in ten chance of surviving. The aim of the day was to change that. The Resuscitation Council (UK) along with the British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, St John Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance Service along with other key services and volunteers worked together to help train as many school children as possible in the UK and make sure every child knows how to save a life.

External visitors from the Ambulance Service, Fire Service, First Responders and ZOLL Medical UK spent the day with Year seven who attended the sessions for 30 minutes to learn basic CPR.

Janet Noble, Paramedic, Halifax Ambulance Station, said: “I look forward to seeing you all next year for plenty more teaching. I have thoroughly enjoyed the day teaching CPR to over 230 children within the school.”

In the afternoon session some Year seven students met the Deputy Lord Lieutenant David Pearson who visited the school to represent the Queen. He spent time watching the students learn CPR and then stayed to meet pupils from classes who had joined in.

Aman Khan, Gabriel Bridger and Lucy Mcmoran from Ms Hutts Drama class

Days like this make us very proud of our students and it was excellent to see our ‘new’ Year 7 joining in so eagerly.

Since the beginning of term there have been three House Competitions. The first competition was run in P.E. lessons and involved students participating in a range of skill related activities competing in groups of four with one student per house in each group. The competition was hotly contested and, at the end, very close. The overall winners were Wainhouse, second were Stoodley, third were Shibden and fourth were Hardcastle.

The second House competition was run on two consecutive Friday lunchtimes in the Boys Gym. This was the Bench ball competition and was really well attended. The aim of the game is to get all of your team-mates across onto the benches following a successful catch by the people on the bench. The competition was really close with Wainhouse coming away victorious.

The Ogden water Year seven Team Building Day was the venue for the next competition which was Orienteering. Each House in took it in turns to navigate their way around a 2km route.

They were divided into small groups of three and set off at minute intervals.

Some students struggled to find all of the checkpoints, while others ran round the route in very quick times. When the overall results were calculated, Stoodley were the winning House, Hardcastle were second, Wainhouse third and Shibden fourth.

The next House competitions will be be year eight Boys and year eight Girls Rugby Union.

What an impressive start to the Year seven Drama! All the Drama teachers at Calder High School are enthused by how talented the new students are. Over the last few weeks they have been exploring a variety of scripts, from Harry Potter to Toy Story. Students were challenged to learn the scripts off by heart, dazzle their peers with their performance skills, but also creativity has known no bounds for some students as they have also performed in fantastic homemade costumes. Special mention goes to three excellent actors below, for performing not only to a very high standard, but also for their super costumes. Aman Khan, Gabriel Bridger and Lucy Mcmoran from Ms Hutt’s Drama class.

The school would like to congratulate the three Calder High students for their winning entries in The Mytholmroyd Arts Festival.

There were some fantastic entries showing the amazing skills of pupils. Winners were: KS3; Highly commended - Amy Fleet, Winner - Agnes Gitner; KS4; Highly Commended - Eleanor Griffith, Winner - Grace Williamson; KS5; Highly Commended - Chloe Greenwood, Winner - Chloe Lund

We have continued to build the rugby programme this school year with Year seven, eight and nine 8 boys playing in both rugby league and union competitions, as well as under 13’s and under 15’s girls.

The Year eight and nine boys teams have continued to develop and have also competed in two white rose rugby union tournaments each. The year 8 boys came second at Brighouse with twp wins against Trinity Academy & Bradford Boys Grammar and 2 draws against Brighouse & Lightcliffe.