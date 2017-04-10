School life: French adventure for Todmorden High pupils

The annual year nine Todmorden High School French trip departed for Paris on Friday 24 March and travelled through the night to reach Dover and then Calais on Saturday morning.

From Calais, students and staff made their way down to Château de Grande Romaine, which is situated just outside Paris.

On the way, they stopped at the Musée de la Grande Guerre, a magnificent museum in the Somme area, dedicated to the First World War.

On the Saturday, they visited central Paris and saw various landmarks, such as Montmartre, the Sacré-Coeur, Notre-Dame cathedral, and the Arc de Triomphe, which is at the top of the avenue of the Champs-Elysées.

Students were given some free time to peruse the shops and use their French.

On the Sunday, the trip went on the river cruise along the Seine River and admired some of the most beautiful monuments that Paris has to offer.

Then, they went up the Eiffel Tower to admire the breath taking views and most of the students elected to go up to the very top.

Finally, they visited the Louvre museum and paid their respects to the Mona-Lisa and other incredible works of art.

Tuesday was spent at Disneyland where they visited both parks and students had a chance to go on some rides.

Staff and students left the château on Wednesday morning and stopped at a British War Cemetery where they deposited a wreath and paid their respects.

Both students and staff experienced a very successful cultural and educational visit which will be remembered for a long time to come.