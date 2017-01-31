School life: Creative thinking from Calder High pupils

Calder High students have shown they have very creative minds with interesting art pieces on guitars and a research project made of cake!

Calder Year 11 students showcased their skills when working with Diane Jones, Bradford based textiles artist in a one day workshop. They produced a silk mono print for their final piece for the Collections Project and the results were stunning.

Miss Oldham, Head of Visual Art, said: “I have been lucky enough to work with Diane for a number of years, the work she produces with the students is always amazing. The chance to work in a new medium and alongside a professional artist is an invaluable part of the success of our students here at Calder. This was reflected in our exam results last year with 100 per cent pass rate, 33 per cent A*-A and 94 per cent A*-C. I love working in such a creative community, it makes every day an exciting new challenge”.

Year 9 students have once again amazed staff with their creativity and diversity of skills with their Graffiti and Street Art inspired independent learning challenge homework. The project was based around an animal theme and students could customise a range of unusual items as part of their final response. We have had students working on glass, ceramic tiles, old guitars, recycled wood and old cupboard doors, clocks, shoes, bags, T-shirts and even pepper mills. Miss Oldham head of Visual Arts said: “It is so exciting seeing our students rising to the creative challenge and thinking outside the box to produce such varied and exciting pieces of work”.

In English, Year 8 are currently studying Macbeth by William Shakespeare. One of their recent homework tasks was to research The Globe Theatre. They were allowed to produce research in any format they chose, a piece of writing, a detailed drawing, a model or even bake a cake! Charlotte Priestley of 8HHM chose the latter and made an amazing Globe Theatre cake! Her homework was enjoyed by all members of the class, Senior Leadership Team and the English department.