Mack Priestwood in Year 7 raced his Honda Cadet Synergie kart in the Northern Karting Federation National Championship (NKF) between March and November 2016.

Mack raced 10 rounds at tracks in England, Scotland and Wales. Mack came 10th out of 40 drivers from across the UK and was invited to Silverstone to be presented his trophy on 27 November. Next year Mack will race in the NKF and Trent Valley Kart Club Championships.