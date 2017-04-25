School life: Calder High pupils gain experience from Covea Insurance

Students studying Level 3 BTEC Business are working on Unit 13 Selection and Recruitment in Business.

One of the businesses that students have been studying and working with is Covéa, a multinational insurance company with headquarters in Dean Clough, Halifax. As business is a vocational course we believe that it is important for students to gain real life experiences which result in deeper learning of the business world. We organised an opportunity for students to experience a full recruitment package including interviews at Covéa on February 17. The skills and knowledge that students acquired during this afternoon will be applied not only in Unit 13 but will also be very advantageous when applying for any other courses and jobs in the future. Covéa organised the interviews which 100% of our students attended and were graded on various activities. At the end they were then told if they would have been offered a position which students found very helpful.