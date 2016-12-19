School life: A term of sporting success at Calder High

The Year seven football team put in some outstanding performances to reach the semi-finals of the Calderdale Schools 5-aside football tournament.

Unbeaten in the group stages, Calder topped the group after beating schools like Rastrick and a 6-1 demolition of Park Lane. The lads were finally knocked out at the semi-final stage by eventual winners Lightcliffe Academy. Well done to the team.

The Archery club has been popular this year, with a number of students gaining success and achieving medals for accuracy from different distances. The club is £1 a week (all money is spent on prizes/medals etc..) every Thursday 3-4.30pm. ALL welcome.

A very successful first half of the season for the Calder High netballers. All teams enjoying success and showing great enthusiasm. Numbers that attend training are brilliant still time to join Monday 3-4pm.

Numerous fixtures still to come. Well done lets carry the momentum forward into the second half of the season.

Brilliant progressions for Calder High at hockey. From having no teams 2 years ago to now entering 2 teams in the league is amazing. Also hosting a satellite club for all ages (adults and students) and genders on a Monday night 6-7 run by Halifax hockey club on the astro.

Some great work being done by our GCSE year 11s both practically and theory. Working hard in the lead up to their mock exams and getting as many practical grades as they can with the great opportunity having Hebden Bridge Judo deliver high quality lessons with assessments coming soon.

A Brilliant evening at Mytholmroyd Community Centre in November. A large number of students attended the re-opening of the centre with an evening with the Olympian heroes from the GB team. Helping at the event was the Overseas Project and the GCSE PE students.