Sats success proves academy has turned itself around

A primary School in Luddendenfoot is celebrating getting 100 percent in their recent Sats, just three years after a it ‘required improvement’.

Luddendenfoot Academy achieved 100 percent combined in their latest Key Stage Two Sats, the tests pupils take at the end of their time at primary school.

The school achieved top marks is reading, writing, SPAG (spelling, punctuation and grammar) and science, combining to give them 100 percent in all areas.

This success comes just three years after the school was rated ‘requires improvement’ from OFSTED. But since that rating the school has gone from strength to strength and in December 2015 OFSTED rated the academy as ‘outstanding’.

Rebecca Denham, headteacher at the school, said: “The staff have worked incredibly hard, the pupils have worked incredibly hard. This is a culmination of everyone’s hard work.

“I think the success is down to a lot of dedication of staff and hard work.

“We have such a community atmosphere, its really brilliant and everyone is supportive, parents, staff and pupils.”

“We are just so pleased for the children and the children are so proud of themselves.”

As well as celebrating their Sats success, Luddendenfoot Academy are opening up their new wildlife garden to parents tomorrow (Friday).

The garden, which has been two years in the making, has been developed with grants from Tescos, HBOS, AVIVA, Hebden Bridge Rotary Club and the Waites Foundation.

Mrs Denham said: “So far we have had signs of a badger, we have seen the heron by the pond we have a thriving frog population, and with the nicer weather have seen the big blue dragon flies. We also have bees nesting in our bird boxes.”