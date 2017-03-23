Mytholmroyd nursery is first in Calderdale to receive national quality award

A mytholmroyd nursery is celebrating after being the first in Calderdale to achieve a top national quality award.

The Ark Nursery, on Cragg Road, received the national recognition for the outstanding quality of care it offers local children.

It has been awarded the National Day Nurseries Association’s e-Quality Counts at the highest level of Level 3.

E-Quality Counts is a national quality scheme designed to help a nursery explore all aspects of its care and education to ensure that it always delivers the best possible care for young children.

Donna Hubbard, Childcare Manager at The Ark Nursery, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded e-Quality Counts at Level 3.

“This is a special achievement and reaching this point is a culmination of much hard work from the whole nursery team.”

The national accreditation is awarded to nurseries that achieve a level of quality which exceeds the national standards.

Over the past two years The Ark Nursery has been working towards the award, which acts as an indicator to parents of the high quality care that is offered at the nursery.

There are currently only 62 settings in the country who hold the e-Quality Counts award, four of which are in West Yorkshire.

The Ark Nursery is currently the only setting in Calderdale to achieve the e-Quality Counts award and at its highest level.

Jo Brock, Operations Manager at The Ark Nursery, said: “We are delighted and proud to receive this award, as this along with our Ofsted Outstanding rating, reinforces our commitment to ensuring that we continue to provide the highest quality childcare.

“This is testament to the hard work that all the team put in everyday to ensure that the children in our care enjoy the experience of a lifetime.”

Owners of The Ark Nursery, Gourav and Priyanka Batra, were delighted to hear the news of the Mytholmroyd nursery’s success.

The pair hope that this standard of childcare will transfer to their other nurseries in Darwen, Lancashire, and to their new space in Littleborough which will open in June this year.

For more information on the nursery visit www.thearkexperience.co.uk.