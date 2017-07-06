Celebration to say farewell to village school

Cragg Vale Junior and Infant School pupils past and present are getting ready to say goodbye to the beloved building next week before they move to new premises.

To give the school a good send off, the Friends of Cragg Vale School are holding a celebration event for people to go along and share their memories of the century old school.

Head teacher Kate Lambert, said: “It’s celebrating the last 130 years of Cragg Vale School in a positive way. We will have a memory board, local history talks with some old head log books and old photos that people are going to bring.

“It will be a space for people to get together to share memories.”

The event will mark the end of not only the term but also the use of the building, before staff and students move to their new premises on the site of Calder High School, Mytholmroyd.

Kate said: “Its a celebration of the school. We are all moving together and will be keeping the school ethos and values and retaining the arches on the new school badge, keeping our local links.

“It’s exciting for the pupils to move and get new facilities.”

At the event there will also be a raffle, hog roast, vegetarian food, bar, tea, coffee and cake.

All past pupils are invited to the event and the school are hoping to gather a good crowd.

Kate said: “We welcome people bringing old photos or artefacts to share on the evening as well. We will make sure they are well looked after and returned at the end, and we hope to see many past pupils, families and indeed staff again for what it set to be a great evening.”

The Cragg Vale celebration event will take place at the school from 6pm until 9pm on Thursday, July 13.