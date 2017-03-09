Dog-friendly Calderdale cafe up for top tourism award

A Hebden Bridge cafe is in the running for a prestigious Visit England award.
The Lamppost Cafe, Bridge Gate, has been shortlisted in the ‘Dog-Friendly Business of the Year’ category and will go up against two others to be crowned the winner.
The cafe welcomes hound and human - complete with treats, towels, beds and water - for those pampered pooches.
There’s even ‘pupcakes’, dog ice cream and dog beer.
The awards are recognised as the most prestigious in English tourism,
VisitEngland Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said: “The awards shine a spotlight on an industry driven by the highest-calibre people and organisations who deliver unforgettable experiences for visitors, raising the profile of England as a world-class destination and driving the economic benefits of tourism across the regions.”
Winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 24 at the Hilton Waldorf, London.