Dog-friendly Calderdale cafe up for top tourism award

A Hebden Bridge cafe is in the running for a prestigious Visit England award.

The Lamppost Cafe, Bridge Gate, has been shortlisted in the ‘Dog-Friendly Business of the Year’ category and will go up against two others to be crowned the winner.

The Lamppost cafe for hound and human, Bridgegate, Hebden Bridge.

The cafe welcomes hound and human - complete with treats, towels, beds and water - for those pampered pooches.

There’s even ‘pupcakes’, dog ice cream and dog beer.

The awards are recognised as the most prestigious in English tourism,

VisitEngland Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said: “The awards shine a spotlight on an industry driven by the highest-calibre people and organisations who deliver unforgettable experiences for visitors, raising the profile of England as a world-class destination and driving the economic benefits of tourism across the regions.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 24 at the Hilton Waldorf, London.