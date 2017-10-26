Robber escaped with cash after threatening staff at bookmakers in Halifax

Detectives investigating a robbery at a bookmakers in Halifax want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area.

A man entered the Coral Bookmakers in Clare Road at around 1.15pm on Wednesday and threatened staff.

He then left with an amount of cash inside a plastic carrier bag.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area, and may have seen or heard anyone acting suspiciously, or who has any information to come forward."

Contact Det Sgt Ross Wadsworth at Calderdale CID via 101, quoting 13170496417.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.