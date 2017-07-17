REVEALED: Calderdale residents have their say on performance of police

A survey has revealed big differences in attitude to the performance of the police across West Yorkshire.

According to the Your Views Survey carried out by Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson, 44.4 per cent of residents in Leeds believe police are doing a good job.

This compares to just 28.7 per cent in Calderdale, 33.2 per cent in Bradford, 39.7 per cent in Kirklees and 41.2 per cent in Wakefield.

According to a report seen by councillors, the average score across the county was 39.2 per cent.

This is a big fall from the results of the Public Perception Survey, the last time residents were asked for their views, when 50.3 per cent of residents thought police were doing a good or excellent job.

Separately, the survey carried out in March this year revealed that 83.8 per cent of West Yorkshire residents feel ‘safe or very safe’ in their local area.

Scores ranged from 86 per cent in Wakefield to 79.3 per cent in Bradford.