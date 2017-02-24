Raiders armed with gun and knife threatened woman in her own home

ARMED raiders threatened a woman during an aggravated burglary at her home in Huddersfield.

Two suspects broke in through doors at the back of the house on Chestnut Close, Newsome, Huddersfield, between 7.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

Police said the two men were armed with a gun and a knife. They demanded money from the homeowner and threatened her.

Both suspects left the property without any items and ran off down the road.

The suspects were described as black men, both in their 30's and wearing dark clothing. They spoke with African accents,

Detective Sergeant Kelvin Lecomber of Kirklees District CID, said: "This was a traumatic experience for the victim as these two suspects broke into her home demanding money and brandishing weapons.

"I would like to appeal to members of the public to come forward and speak to the police with any information to assist with our investigation.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time, saw men of this description acting suspiciously or have any information is asked to contact myself at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170085037 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."