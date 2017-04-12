Murder probe continues 22 years on after teen’s body is found

A 63-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Hebden Bridge’s Lindsay Rimer 22 years ago remains on police bail as today marks the discovery of her body in the Rochdale Canal.

More than two decades have passed since the 13-year-old was last seen in Hebden Bridge on November 7, 1994. The last known sighting of Lindsay was at just after 10.22pm at the Spar shop on Crown Street.

Today (April 12) marks 22 years since her murdered body was finally located, in the Rochdale Canal, bringing to an end a massive five month search for her.

Over the last few years, Lindsay’s sisters Kate and Juliet have both made emotional pleas for anyone harbouring information that could lead to justice for their sister to come forward.

Last November, Andy Glover, one of the workmen who made the grim discovery spoke for the first time about the effect it had on him and how he would do anything to help bring closure for the Rimer family.

Detective Superintendent Simon Atkinson from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is leading the investigation.

Lindsay Jo Rimer - a 63-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of the teenager more than 20 years ago. Lindsay was last seen on November 7 1994 when going to buy cornflakes from a shop in the town of Hebden Bridge. Her body was found in the Rochdale canal in April 1995.

“We have done a lot of publicity in the last few years to keep Lindsay’s case in the minds of the public and media,” he said. “We know there is someone out there, who has previously, or still lives locally to Hebden Bridge that will have the pieces of the puzzle to help solve this murder investigation.

“No family should have to live with over 20 years of not knowing what happened to their daughter. The pain and anguish felt by the Rimer family still runs as deep today as the day Lindsay’s body was found and I want to get the family those answers and bring the person or people to justice for their actions.”

The team are continuing to work with a forensic provider in Canada and Det Supt Atkinson said work is very much still ongoing and forms part of their continuing investigation.

“Over two decades have passed since Lindsay went missing and despite the passage of time publicity like this really does help.

Submitted Print / Library Print Copy pic 01/11/2004 Lindsay Rimer Crime / Murder Case picture: Lindsay Jo Rimer on CCTV camera footage before she went missing.

We want to keep the memory of Lindsay in people’s minds and with each appeal, we hope that someone who hasn’t yet felt able, will come forward with the ‘golden nugget’ we are waiting for.

Each piece of new information is meticulously examined to determine its place within investigation.

“Someone somewhere knows what happened to Lindsay. Anyone who knows anything about what happened to her owes it to her family to come forward.

Help bring them answers , closure and justice for their teenage daughter whose life was so tragically cut short.”

On November 7 1994, Lindsay left her home on Cambridge Street, Hebden Bridge, to go to the shops. She paused briefly at the Trades Club on Holme Street where she met her mum before moving on to Crown Street.

On Crown Street she went into the Spa Shop and CCTV from the store shows her buying the cornflakes at 10.22pm. It is not known what happened to her then.

“I would once again, urge anyone who has not yet felt they could come forward over the last two decades, but may now feel they can, to make that call,” said Det Supt Atkinson. “The information you have, not matter how small it may seem in isolation, could well be the piece of the jigsaw that finally helps us bring justice for Lindsay and her family.

“For over 22 years the family have had to live with the pain and the hurt of not knowing what happened to Lindsay as her killer continues to enjoy their freedom.

“Unfortunately, she was never able to grow up and live a full and happy life. Her family continue to feel the void in her absence, and still desperately want and deserve answers about what happened.”

A 63-year-old man was arrested in November 2016 on the suspicion of Lindsay’s murder and remains on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call detectives directly on 01924 821441 Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555111. Information can also be passed anonymously online to Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/