Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Hebden Bridge teen Lindsay Rimer

Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of the murder of Hebden Bridge teenager Lindsay Rimer who was killed 22 years ago.

Lindsay was last seen on November 7, 1994 when she went to buy cornflakes from a shop in Hebden Bridge. Her body was found in April 1995 in the Rochdale Canal.

Submitted Print / Library Print Copy pic 01/11/2004 Lindsay Rimer Crime / Murder Case picture: Lindsay Jo Rimer on CCTV camera footage before she went missing.

A 68-year-old year man was arrested from Bradford this morning (Tuesday) on suspicion of the 13-year-old school girl’s murder.

He remains in police custody.

The 63-year-old man who was arrested in November 2016 on the suspicion of Lindsay’s murder remains on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

More than two decades have passed since Lindsay Rimer was last seen in Hebden Bridge on November 7, 1994.

The last known sighting of the 13-year-old was at just after 10.22pm at the Spar shop on Crown Street.

Wednesday April 12 marked 22 years since her murdered body was finally located, in the Rochdale Canal, bringing to an end a massive five month search for her.